Torchwood cast reunite for a 'family photo'

From Digital Spy

The original Torchwood team have reunited for Big Finish in a series of audio plays, we know that – but we can't just hear them, we want to see them, too.

Just a couple of months after yet another mini Torchwood reunion, the gang have done it again at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest this weekend.

More adorable than that, though, is the fact that the Torchwood cast are still very much one happy family. Hey, they even have dinner together.









Naoko Mori gave fans a glimpse into their "family dinner" on Twitter yesterday (May 26), posting a photo of her and John Barrowman and Burn Gorman.

As exciting as it is to see Captain Jack Harkness, Owen Harper and Toshiko Sato back together, we already know that the team – including Gwen Cooper (Eve Myles) and Ianto Jones (Gareth David-Lloyd) – recently reunited for a brand new audio play, Believe.

Related: Doctor Who's Steven Moffat says he's NOT holding up a Torchwood comeback

It's been 10 years (!) since the full Torchwood line-up came together, as not even Big Finish's monthly adventures or special releases have managed to draw the whole cast back at the same time.

Torchwood: Believe, which is available to download or buy on CD, sees the original gang join forces once more to face aliens, general jeopardy and "the worst of humanity". Sounds fun.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like