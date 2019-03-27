'Toy Story 4' adds young Marvel star to its voice cast

A Marvel Cinematic Universe star will be lending their voice to a character in the new Toy Story sequel.

Madeleine McGraw, who played the younger version of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, will voice the character of Bonnie in Toy Story 4.

Bonnie is the new child owner of Woody, Buzz, and pals and was originally voiced by Emily Hahn in Toy Story 3 in 2010 but obviously, the latter actress is a grown-up now.

McGraw is carving out quite the career with a recurring role in the TV series Outcast as well as starring in the upcoming supernatural horror The Curse of La Llorona.

The young actress joins a string of new voice actors to play roles in the Disney Pixar sequel.

Duke Caboom, a motorcycle-riding ‘70s action figure, is being voiced by Keanu Reeves while Aly Maki and Christina Hendricks are voicing fellow toys Office Giggle McDimples and Gabby, respectively.

The fourth instalment of the Disney Pixar franchise sees the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear with a new mission to rescue Forky, “the most important toy to Bonnie right now.”

Woody and Buzz might be leading the charge but Bo Beep (Annie Potts) is a force to be reckoned with as the studio has given her a bit of an empowering Rey from Star Wars-like makeover.

She’s been AWOL and Woody bumps into her as he’s trying to get Forky back to their kid but she’s not too convinced about joining him on the road.

Here’s the official film synopsis:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his owner, whether that is Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost girlfriend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they are worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that it is the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 is released in cinemas on 21 June, 2019.