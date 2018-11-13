'Toy Story 4' gets a new teaser featuring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

The new Toy Story 4 teaser reveals never before seen footage from the Pixar sequel (Disney)

Pixar has released another new look at Toy Story 4, following the launch of the first teaser yesterday, featuring two new characters, and two old ones.

Titled ‘Meet Ducky & Bunny’, the new footage shows a couple of fairground toys discussing the first Toy Story 4 trailer, before Woody and Buzz – voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen – rock up.

Watch it below.

Blurb from Disney confirms US comedians Keegan-Michael Key (The Predator) and Jordan Peele (Get Out writer-director) are behind the voices of the film’s two furry new stars.

“Ducky and Bunny are carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

“Funny men Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele provide the voices of Ducky and Bunny, respectively. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Toy Story 4 ventures to UK cinemas on the 21st June 2019.”

The new Toy Story, the follow up to 2010’s Toy Story 3, is a road movie of sorts. The first synopsis confirmed the film would see Bonnie’s toys going on a cross-country adventure with new toy Forky along for the ride.

Read more

Doctor Who splits viewers

Pixar scenes that always make you cry

Toy Story 4 delayed