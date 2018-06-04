'Toy Story 4' massively delayed because Pixar rewrote three-quarters of the script

Toy Story really put Pixar on the map when it came out in 1996 and since then it has become one of the most critically and commercially successful animated franchise.

Now it seems the animation company clearly doesn’t want to lose its acclaimed status with the fourth Toy Story movie, as it’s been claimed that they rewrote the majority of the script which as forced the release date to be pushed back.

This is according to actress Annie Potts who voices the role of Bo Beep in the new film and previously in Toy Story and Toy Story 2.

“[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“Usually, it takes – from start to finish – two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I’ve done a lot of work on it.”

It was first reported that Toy Story 4 has been greenlit back in 2014 with John Lasseter returning as director, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack joining the writing team and an original release date of June 2017.

Three years later Lasseter had dropped out from directing because of his position as Disney Pixar CEO meant he was overseeing 20+ films and didn’t have time to focus on Toy Story 4. He was replaced by Josh Cooley.

In November 2017, Lasseter went on sabbatical for six months after being hit by allegations of sexual harassment and soon the departure of Jones and McCormack was announced (citing creative differences), causing the new release date to be pushed back to June 21, 2019.

Potts says the new script centres on Woody and Buzz’s rescue mission for Bo, the cowboy toy’s sweetheart, which meant she spent a lot of the time in the recording studio with Tom Hanks.

