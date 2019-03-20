'Toy Story 4' has three brand new (but vintage) toy characters

There’s more than old faces to look forward to in Toy Story 4.

Yes, it’ll be great to see Woody, Buzz and Bo Beep back in action but there are also some brand new playtime characters thrown into the mix and they are pretty vintage.

The first is Duke Caboom, a motorcycle-riding ‘70s action figure being voiced by Keanu Reeves. Duke is pitched as the greatest daredevil in Canada but has yet to be able to complete any death-defying stunts.

That all changes when Woody and Bo enter the picture and he’s able to flex his daredevil muscles for real.

Giggle is living it up on Woody’s shoulder (Disney Pixar) More

Read more Watch the first Toy Story 4 full trailer

“I definitely wanted to give him energy and a big personality,” Reeves told EW. “But I also saw him as a character that has a really wide dramatic bandwidth in the sense of being so big.

“Kaboom! Kapow! Let’s go! But who can also then share his wounds, like, ‘You have a kid? I had a kid. I let him down!’ And he can get quiet. So it was really a lot to play with on the playground.”

Officer Giggle McDimples is another retro arrival from the 1980s. She’s a Polly Pocket-inspired police officer from the Giggle McDimples line of miniature playsets and figures, set in microscopic Miniopolis, and is the smallest Toy Story toy to date.

Gabby is voiced by Christina Hendricks More

Read more: Bo Beep gets a makeover in Toy Story 4

Giggle is being voiced by Ally Maki who says, “she’s like the other half to Bo, but I also think what’s great is she’s got her cop side, so she’s a woman on a mission.”

Bringing some Annabelle-like terror to proceedings is Gabby, based on the creepy 1950s doll Gabby Gabby.

Gabby is the main villain of the movie, an unsettling mobster-like boss of voiceless ventriloquist dummies who has been in an antique store for over 60 years.

Christina Hendricks is voicing the character and, according to director Josh Cooley, “Gabby is a perfect toy except for the fact that she’s got one thing broken about her that’s been keeping her from being purchased and loved forever.”

Toy Story 4 is released in cinemas on 21 June, 2019.