Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh ‘shot dead on his doorstep’

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh was shot dead on the doorstep of his home while his partner and young daughter were inside, police have said.

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of the 48-year-old father after he was killed by a shot to the head as he was walking down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat.

Police were called to Chester Street in the west end of the city at approximately 8pm after multiple reports of a gunshot.

A neighbour who heard the gunshot found Mr Welsh fatally wounded outside his flat but it was only once police arrived that his family learned of his “horrific death”.

Chief Inspector David Robertson (left), and Detective Superintendent Allan Burton speak to media near the scene of the shooting (Jane Barlow/PA) More

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton from the major investigation team said: “We have a lady who’s lost a partner, a child who’s lost a dad, a family who have lost a son and brother.

“And so, for their sake, and the sake of everybody else in this community, please come forward and help us find the person responsible for this horrific death.

“Mr Welsh’s partner and young daughter were in the house at the time when this took place.

“Thankfully they were unaware – they never heard the bang, if you like.”

He added: “When the police arrived, that’s when the knowledge and horrors of losing Bradley to them had become real.

“They are devastated. We will support them as best we can, with specially trained family liaison officers, and we’ll continue to do that over the coming weeks and months in preparation for any future trial.

“But it’s not sinking in just yet, it’s going to take time.

“Their whole world has been turned upside down by the actions of an individual last night.”

Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way. 💚 pic.twitter.com/3duKqBxvxO — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 18, 2019

Detectives believe Mr Welsh was shot in a targeted attack by a man who fled the scene on foot.

In a plea for witnesses, Mr Burton called for people who “have got any information, or have heard any rumours or speculation, or know someone who’s acting differently after the events of last night and are suspicious of this individual – please come forward”.

Dozens of forensics officers were searching Chester Street and neighbouring roads within the large police cordon.

Forensics officers on Melville Street after the shooting (Jane Barlow/PA) More

Story continues