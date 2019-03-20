Trans and deaf artist Chella Man cast as Jericho in 'Titans' season two

Chella Man has been cast for the recurring role of Joseph Wilson, aka Jericho, for the upcoming second season of DC Universe’s live-action original series Titans

DC Comics series Titans has cast a trans and deaf activist to play one of its recurring new characters.

Chella Man has been cast as Jericho in the live-action superhero show that centres on Dick Grayson’s Nightwing and his superpowered team as they battle an otherworldly threat on the Earth.

Season two will see the introduction of Deathstroke as a new enemy for the Titans to face and Jericho (real name Joseph Wilson) is his son willing to help defeat him.

The DC character is the metahuman son of the famed villain who has the ability to possess anyone he makes eye contact with.

In the comics, the character has always used sign language, as his vocal cords severed by assassins.





After an accident, Jericho was rendered mute and so communicated using American Sign Language or the voice of the person he had possessed so it’s pretty apt casting.

As a recurring character, it’s unclear if Jericho will become a full member of Team Titan but he will be an ally and likely a significant feature in the season two narrative.

Many people have been sharing their happiness with the casting news on social media:

the deaf, trans and asian actor and activist, CHELLA MAN, has been casted as jericho in titans season 2.





Is anyone else super excited about Titans casting @chellamanart as Joey Wilson????









As well as co-star Minka Kelly who plays Dawn/Dove in the show:

Welcome to the family, Chella!!





It was announced last week that Esai Morales had been cast as Deathstroke/Slade Wilson who is known for his appearances in Miami Vice, NYPD Blue, and Netflix’s Ozark.

Brenton Thwaites returns as former Robin, Dick along with Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft(Raven), and the Ryan Potter (Beast Boy).

Titans season one can currently be viewed on Netflix UK