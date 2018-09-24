'Transformer' spin-off 'Bumblebee' gets an epic full trailer

The Transformers are back this Christmas, albeit in a much smaller-scale (although still flipping ginormous), with its first spin-off Bumblebee.

The 80s-set action adventure is the first live-action Transformers film not directed by Michael Bay, although the Bad Boys director will still be sprinkling on some Bayhem from afar as producer.

Coming to cinemas this December, Bumblebee centres on the popular yellow Autobot and is directing by Travis Knight who previously made stop-motion masterpiece Kubo and the Two Strings.

Watch the latest trailer featuring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena above.

Set before the events of the five main Transformers films (but obviously after the Arthurian detour in 2017’s The Last Knight), Bumblebee is set to tell a new story but also play in into the expanded mythology.

Like Netflix’s breakout hit Stranger Things, the 1980s setting will play a huge part, as Steinfeld explained to Yahoo in December last year.

“My [Bumblebee] character, Charlie, is very influenced by music,” Steinfeld told us while promoting Pitch Perfect 3. “I don’t even know that she has a t-shirt that doesn’t have a band on it. It takes place in the ‘80s, so ‘80s bands are a big influence on the movie.”





Synopsis: On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

Bumblebee is in cinemas on 26 December, 2018. Watch the first teaser below.





