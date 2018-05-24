Transformers sequel pulled from Paramount's 2019 release schedule

Transformers: The Last Knight has been pulled from Paramount Pictures’ release slate for 2019.

It had previously been set for release on June 28, 2019, but now does not feature in the studio’s plan for next year, according to Variety.

What this means for the franchise going ahead is not known, but the Bumblebee spin-off movie, directed by Travis Knight, is still happening, with a release set for this Christmas.

But what is known is that Transformers: The Last Night was the lowest-grossing of all the Transformers movies by some margin.

Costing a massive $217 million to make, it only pulled in $605 million worldwide, which for a blockbuster of its size was a disappointment, particularly as Transformers: Dark of the Moon pulled in a massive $1.24 billion.

The Last Knight‘s direct predecessor Transformers: Age of Extinction also busted the billion dollar mark too, making $1.01 billion in 2014.

The five movies in the series made $4.3 billion for the studio, but director Michael Bay, who helmed all five, appears also to be moving on.

Next he’ll be directing Robopocalyse for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin, before moving on to Six Underground, the most expensive movie so far for streaming studio Netflix.

It was announced yesterday that he’d be helming the $125 million blockbuster, with Ryan Reynolds in the starring role.

Meanwhile, Bumblebee will land in the UK on December 26.

A prequel to the series, it’s set in the 80s, with Hailee Steinfeld playing a teenage girl who discovers the Autobot in a California junkyard, alongside wrestling star John Cena.

Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow on the time Brad Pitt threatened Weinstein

Jet Li ‘unrecognisable’ in fan photo

Halle Berry for John Wick 3



