Tributes paid to ‘lovely, kind, irascible’ Carry On star Liz Fraser

The 88-year-old actress was described as ‘one of the best’.

Tributes have been paid to “lovely, kind, irascible” Liz Fraser, famed for her roles in the Carry On films, following her death aged 88.

The star of classic British comedies died in hospital on September 6, her friend Morris Bright, told the Press Association.

Fraser became best known for her performances as a buxom blonde in the bawdy and long-running Carry On franchise.

Doctor: Tell me…have you ever broken your clavicles?Leonora: Broken? They're not breakable are they?!Doctor: No…your clavicles are your collarbones!Leonora: Oh…I see! (Doctor in Love 1960) Liz Fraser 1930-2018. Thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/3Df91aIeAT — Morris Bright MBE (@Morris__Bright) September 6, 2018

Bright, a friend of Fraser and chairman of Elstree Studios, told the Press Association: “She told it like it was. She was touched by the difficulties of life, but at the same time she managed to touch so many people’s lives and bring them laughter and happiness.

“Liz was one of the best character actresses you could ever wish to meet.

“She was another one of these people who was perhaps undervalued. But she worked with Peter Sellers and Tony Hancock. She gave as good as she got.”

She appeared in Carry On Cruising, Carry On Cabby, and Carry On Behind in 1975.

Fraser, who was twice married with no children, also worked in The Benny Hill Show and Dad’s Army.

Born Elizabeth Joan Winch in Southwark, she secured her first film appearance in the 1958 comedy Touch And Go, and went on to work with comic stars of the era.

She worked with Peter Sellers on The Smallest Show On Earth in 1957, and made her breakthrough alongside the same leading man in 1959’s I’m All Right Jack.

A female foil for the likes of Sid James and Kenneth Williams, the actress made the first of her four appearances in the franchise with Carry On Regardless in 1961.

Mr Bright said: “When I met her she was everything you expect her to be. She was extremely attractive, funny, and very knowledgeable about the industry.

“You expect her to be like her characters, you think buxomly, and you ascribe her a kind of ditsiness, but she was not like that. She was very strong in her views, and would let you know about them.”

We're very sad to learn that the wonderful comic actor Liz Fraser, star of many post-war TV, radio and film comedies, has died at the age of 88. She was a delight. Seen here in Carry On Cruising. pic.twitter.com/7tG3dmMZQi — BritishComedySociety (@BritComSociety) September 6, 2018

The British Comedy Society also remembered her, describing her as a “delight”.

In a tweet, they said: “We’re very sad to learn that the wonderful comic actor Liz Fraser, star of many post-war TV, radio and film comedies, has died at the age of 88. She was a delight.”

The actress was also due to be one of the stars attending a Carry On themed cruise at the end of September, to mark 60 years of the film franchise.

A spokesman for Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) said: “CMV is saddened at the loss of comedy star Liz Fraser who was due to be a part of CMV’s Carry On! Diamond Jubilee Celebration Cruise to the Mediterranean later this month.

“Our thoughts are with her family and close friends at this sad time.”