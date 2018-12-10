‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer: Ben Affleck & Company Take Down A South American Drug Lord In Netflix Feature

“Do we finally get to use our skills for our own benefit?” is the question that resonates through the new trailer for the forthcoming Netflix action-drama Triple Frontier.

J.C. Chandor directs the feature co-written by him and Mark Boal about a group of former Special Forces operatives played by Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. The group reunites and plans a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. Things take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

The pic has gone through many speed bumps, but it persevered and now the feature is set to premiere on Netflix and in select theaters March 2019. Before it landed on its feet at Netflix, Deadline previously reported that many filmmakers and talent have shown interest in the film including Kathryn Bigelow, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, and Tom Hardy.

