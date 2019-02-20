Trolls are slating 'Captain Marvel' with fake reviews, but early reactions are positive

In depressingly – and bafflingly – predictable fashion, trolls are already flooding sites like Rotten Tomatoes with fake reviews for forthcoming MCU feature Captain Marvel.

The movie, which hinges on a pivotal female hero (played by Brie Larson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – not to mention one that’s going to be key to Avengers: Endgame – it’s now subject to misogynist trolling in the same vein as that seen for movies like the all-female Ghostbusters reboot.

So far, there are 8,617 (at the time of writing) ‘user ratings’ for the movie, astonishing for a film that hasn’t been released yet, and only seen by a small pool of critics as of last night.

Though some are fighting back, the majority of the ‘ratings’ come with tediously transparent remarks about the film’s so-called ‘agenda’, which has clearly upset more than a few chaps who are finding their masculinity in jeopardy.


“As a white male i dont think Brie would want me watching this movie,” proclaims a wounded ‘Nigel B’.

Joseph U is also REALLY upset too: “Larson has made it clear…men need not attend this movie.”

It feels like a similar story to that seen on the releases of Paul Feig’s all-female reboot of Ghostbusters, and the abuse received by Kelly Marie Tran on the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both of which received ‘review bombing’.

There are some sparks of hope, however.

“The movie would be great,” bellows David R. “Hey you, right-wing manchildren, stop crying!”

Good lad.

In pretty stark contrast to the film’s trolling, it is getting decent reactions from early critic screenings.

The 90s-set movie was screened in the US last night, to some decent early buzz.






Mashable’s Angie Han, meanwhile, simply tweeted: “Well, Thanos is f**ked.”

It’s due out in the U.K. on March 8.

