Trolls are slating 'Captain Marvel' with fake reviews, but early reactions are positive

In depressingly – and bafflingly – predictable fashion, trolls are already flooding sites like Rotten Tomatoes with fake reviews for forthcoming MCU feature Captain Marvel.

The movie, which hinges on a pivotal female hero (played by Brie Larson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – not to mention one that’s going to be key to Avengers: Endgame – it’s now subject to misogynist trolling in the same vein as that seen for movies like the all-female Ghostbusters reboot.

So far, there are 8,617 (at the time of writing) ‘user ratings’ for the movie, astonishing for a film that hasn’t been released yet, and only seen by a small pool of critics as of last night.

Though some are fighting back, the majority of the ‘ratings’ come with tediously transparent remarks about the film’s so-called ‘agenda’, which has clearly upset more than a few chaps who are finding their masculinity in jeopardy.





“As a white male i dont think Brie would want me watching this movie,” proclaims a wounded ‘Nigel B’.

Joseph U is also REALLY upset too: “Larson has made it clear…men need not attend this movie.”

It feels like a similar story to that seen on the releases of Paul Feig’s all-female reboot of Ghostbusters, and the abuse received by Kelly Marie Tran on the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both of which received ‘review bombing’.

There are some sparks of hope, however.

“The movie would be great,” bellows David R. “Hey you, right-wing manchildren, stop crying!”

Good lad.

In pretty stark contrast to the film’s trolling, it is getting decent reactions from early critic screenings.

The 90s-set movie was screened in the US last night, to some decent early buzz.

Marvel does a prequel right, not overexplaining too much but giving us unexpected answers in interesting ways. MCU’s most multilayered villain story. A fun 90s soundtrack, but sometimes the song choices feel too obvious. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019





There’s an earnestness to #CaptainMarvel that feels different than other MCU films. I got chills watching Carol Danvers get back up over & over & over again. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019





They did it. That was my girl. ‘#HigherFurtherFaster, baby.’ — Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) February 20, 2019





Love the cat, love Sam Jackson, LOVE Ben Mendelsohn, but honestly I’m calling Lashana Lynch as MVP. She brings an emotional weight to the film that is needed and transforms the entire movie upon arrival. Definitely need to see more of her#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/QeEzUBM8O1 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019





Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019





Mashable’s Angie Han, meanwhile, simply tweeted: “Well, Thanos is f**ked.”

It’s due out in the U.K. on March 8.

Read more

Armie Hammer refutes Batman rumours

Paltrow to exit Marvel universe

Avatar 2 will feature time jump