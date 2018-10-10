The Truth About Nic Cage, David Bowie And The Casting Of 'Lord Of The Rings'

Could "Lord of the Rings" have been even more ... precious?

It was the one viral “Lord of the Rings” rumor to rule them all.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2015, Nic Cage talked about choosing to live life without regrets, and in the process, happily outlined one very specific thing that he definitely doesn’t regret: turning down the role of Aragorn in “Lord of the Rings.”

“There were different things going on in my life at the time that precluded me from being able to travel and be away from home for three years,” he said.

In response, the internet lit up brighter than the Shire when Gandalf breaks out the fireworks. Could Nic Cage have actually been offered the part of Aragorn in “Lord of the Rings”? Did the movies really almost have this National Treasure?

After talking with “Lord of the Rings” writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh ahead of the release of their latest film “Mortal Engines,” yeah, it looks like that could’ve happened.

“It could well be [true],” Boyens said.

In an interview at New York Comic-Con, she and Walsh said they never met with Cage for the part, but “I tell you what,” she said, “We loved him. I remember we saw ... I can’t remember, there were a couple films that came out around that time, but he’s an amazing actor.

“There was a point at which I know there was a drive for name actors in certain roles, and that may have been something more [handled by] the studio,” referring to actors whose mere presence in a movie could get butts in theater seats.

So, “name actors,” like, say ... David Bowie?

A little backstory here: When it comes to the rumor that Bowie was considered for a part in “Lord of the Rings,” I’ve been there and back again. I spoke to actor Dominic Monaghan, who confirmed that he saw Bowie at the film’s casting offices. I talked to casting director Amy Hubbard, who said they were interested in him but Bowie was “unavailable” and “far too busy” for a part.

But, as Walsh and Boyens revealed, there’s another layer to the story. The studio might not have been on board with casting Bowie, in part, because of his stint as the codpiece-wearing Goblin King in “Labyrinth.”

David Bowie, one of the possible "Lord of the Rings" ch-ch-ch-changes. (Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection via Getty Images) More

Boyens and Walsh never met with Bowie either, but they were “quite keen to.”

“I don’t think the studio were that keen at that point,” Walsh said, “so we never did meet with him.”

Story Continues