'The Tsuranga Conundrum' recap: A fun but forgettable 'Doctor Who' creature feature

The fifth episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Tsuranga Conundrum’:

What’s it about? Team TARDIS are transported aboard a hospital spaceship, where a ferocious invader threatens everyone’s health.

Verdict: Showrunner Chris Chibnall recently said he wanted to make each episode of Doctor Who series 11 “as visually distinct as possible”. So consider The Tsuranga Conundrum his White Album. Set aboard an interplanetary medical facility, its gleaming, sterile walls and shiny, futuristic tech make for a striking contrast to last week’s dark, cobwebbed corners and piles of rotting landfill.

Older viewers may have cause to recall 70s Tom Baker classic The Ark in Space, and not just in the echo of Roger Murray-Leach’s brilliant, clinical white sets: that story, like this one, featured an alien parasite literally chewing the scenery as it munched through vital life support systems. But whereas The Ark in Space – a precursor, in some ways, to Ridley Scott’s Alien – went down the claustrophobic horror route, The Tsungara Conundrum is more of an action adventure romp, with the Doctor scrambling to save the stricken ship from either being eaten or self-destructing. (Chibnall is clearly a fan of race-against-the-clock stories set on spaceships, an idea he previously explored in 2007’s rather under-appreciated Tenth Doctor adventure 42.)

Tonally, what distinguishes this story from most other Doctor Who creature features is the nature of the threat. The PTING, it’s fair to say, is no Wirrn or Weeping Angel, and certainly no Xenomorph. A sort of psychotic space guinea pig, its closest screen cousin is probably the mogwai from Gremlins, with a dash of Star Trek’s pesky Tribbles. After 55 years, it’s a challenge thinking up new types of monster for the Doctor to face, but the idea of a pocket-sized critter who isn’t interested in human flesh, but will chomp its way through the only thing between you and the vacuum of space, is certainly novel. In that sense, this is less a tale of good versus evil than very high-stakes pest control.

Jodie Whittaker and Suzanne Packer in Doctor Who: The Tsuranga Conundrum (BBC) More

Like last month’s The Ghost Monument, it’s a story that throws a small cast of characters into a perilous situation, and watches how they cope. Unusually, though, Chibnall resists the temptation to make any of them villains, or even particularly unlikeable. (I felt certain that, if nothing else, the Doctor and Suzanne Packer’s decorated war hero General Eve Cicero would butt heads over who was in charge, but no: they just divvied up the work and got on with it.)

All this may run contrary to the first rule of writing – that drama arises from conflict – but it’s not as if there isn’t enough else going on, what with a toxic creature eating the ship, said ship about to go kablooey and a pregnant man’s waters breaking at the least convenient moment.

This latter sub-plot – with Yoss (Jack Shaloo) rapidly gestating a baby following a holiday romance – is largely played for laughs, especially when Ryan and Graham are cajoled into playing doula (“Do what?”). It also riffs – and indeed bangs the drum for – another BBC One Sunday night hit, Call the Midwife, of which Graham turns out to be a huge fan. It’s an example of Chibnall at his most playful – though surely he missed an obvious gag by not having anyone assure Yoss “In space, no-can hear you scream…”

The episode showcases Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor at her most… well, Doctorish, taking charge and improvising solutions on the fly – even when those solutions are as mad as priming a bomb. We also get a rare flash of her more mercurial side – though she quickly apologises for being “hostile and selfish” – and get to witness her in professorial mode, giving a quick physics lesson as she circles the anti-matter drive, full of wide-eyed wonder (“I love it – conceptually, and actually”).

