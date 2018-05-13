TV BAFTAs 2018 Winners List: 'This Country' And 'Three Girls' Lead The Awards Pack

BBC comedy ‘This Country’ and mini-series ‘Three Girls’ lead the winners at this year’s TV BAFTA awards.

Both shows came away with two gongs at Sunday (13 May) night’s ceremony.

‘This Country’ won for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star Daisy May Cooper.

Meanwhile, ‘Three Girls’ was awarded the prize for Best Mini Series, while its star Molly Windsor was named Best Leading Actress.

Despite being nominated for three awards, ‘The Crown’ only came away with one gong for Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

‘Line Of Duty’, which was also nominated for three awards, failed to pick up a single one.

There were also some surprise wins for ‘Love Island’ and ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, picking up Best Reality And Constructed Factual and Best Features respectively, with Jane serving up the moment of the night as she accepted the award.

Other winners on the night included ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, Rio Ferdinand and Graham Norton.

Check out the full list below with the winners marked in bold....

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Comedy Entertainment Programme

