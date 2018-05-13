TV BAFTAs 2018 Winners List: 'This Country' And 'Three Girls' Lead The Awards Pack

Ash Percival

BBC comedy ‘This Country’ and mini-series ‘Three Girls’ lead the winners at this year’s TV BAFTA awards. 

Both shows came away with two gongs at Sunday (13 May) night’s ceremony. 

‘This Country’ won for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star Daisy May Cooper. 

'This Country' was the big winner on the night, along with 'Three Girls'

Meanwhile, ‘Three Girls’ was awarded the prize for Best Mini Series, while its star Molly Windsor was named Best Leading Actress. 

Despite being nominated for three awards, ‘The Crown’ only came away with one gong for Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix series. 

‘Line Of Duty’, which was also nominated for three awards, failed to pick up a single one. 

Jane McDonald was one of the night's more unlikely winners
'Love Island' is officially a BAFTA-winning show

There were also some surprise wins for ‘Love Island’ and ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, picking up Best Reality And Constructed Factual and Best Features respectively, with Jane serving up the moment of the night as she accepted the award. 

Other winners on the night included ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, Rio Ferdinand and Graham Norton

Check out the full list below with the winners marked in bold....

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel - Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

Liv Hill - Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Specialist Factual

Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed

Britain Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

Special Recognition

John Motson

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo - Famalam

Toby Jones - Detectorists

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Love Island

One Love Manchester

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills - The Last Leg

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show

Sandi Toksvig - QI

Single Documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe

Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

Fellowship

Kate Adie

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan - Born to Kill

Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean - Broken

Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy - The Crown

Molly Windsor - Three Girls

Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

Current Affairs 

Raped: My Story

Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Factual Series

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Vietnam War

Live Event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

News Coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Short Form Programme

Britain’s Forgotten

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson’s Summer

Pls Like

Single Drama

Against The Law

Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

READ MORE: