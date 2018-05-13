TV BAFTAs 2018 Winners List: 'This Country' And 'Three Girls' Lead The Awards Pack

BBC comedy ‘This Country’ and mini-series ‘Three Girls’ lead the winners at this year’s TV BAFTA awards.
Both shows came away with two gongs at Sunday (13 May) night’s ceremony.
‘This Country’ won for Best Scripted Comedy and Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star Daisy May Cooper.
Meanwhile, ‘Three Girls’ was awarded the prize for Best Mini Series, while its star Molly Windsor was named Best Leading Actress.
Despite being nominated for three awards, ‘The Crown’ only came away with one gong for Best Supporting Actress for Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.
‘Line Of Duty’, which was also nominated for three awards, failed to pick up a single one.
There were also some surprise wins for ‘Love Island’ and ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’, picking up Best Reality And Constructed Factual and Best Features respectively, with Jane serving up the moment of the night as she accepted the award.
Other winners on the night included ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, ‘Casualty’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, Rio Ferdinand and Graham Norton.
Check out the full list below with the winners marked in bold....
Drama Series
Line of Duty
Peaky Blinders
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Murder in Successville
Taskmaster
The Last Leg
Would I Lie To You?
Supporting Actor
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot
Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue
Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Reality & Constructed Factual
Celebrity Hunted
Love Island
Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds
The Real Full Monty
Supporting Actress
Anna Friel - Broken
Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
Liv Hill - Three Girls
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Mini-Series
Howards End
The Moorside
The State
Three Girls
Specialist Factual
Basquiat - Rage to Riches
Blitz: The Bombs That Changed
Britain Blue Planet II
Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Chewing Gum
This Country
Timewasters
Special Recognition
John Motson
Features
Antiques Roadshow
Cruising with Jane McDonald
No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
The Secret Life of the Zoo
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain
Samson Kayo - Famalam
Toby Jones - Detectorists
Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment
Blue Planet II
Doctor Who
Game of Thrones
Line of Duty
Love Island
One Love Manchester
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills - The Last Leg
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show
Sandi Toksvig - QI
Single Documentary
Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me
Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia
One Deadly Weekend in America
Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
Daisy May Cooper - This Country
Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe
Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Britain’s Got Talent
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
The Voice UK
Fellowship
Kate Adie
Leading Actor
Jack Rowan - Born to Kill
Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
Sean Bean - Broken
Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III
Leading Actress
Claire Foy - The Crown
Molly Windsor - Three Girls
Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue
Thandie Newton - Line of Duty
Current Affairs
Raped: My Story
Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)
Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Factual Series
Ambulance
Catching A Killer
Drugsland
Hospital
International
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Vietnam War
Live Event
ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
One Love Manchester
Wild Alaska Live
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
News Coverage
The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)
Short Form Programme
Britain’s Forgotten
Eating with My Ex
Morgana Robinson’s Summer
Pls Like
Single Drama
Against The Law
Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)
King Charles III
Murdered for Being Different
