TV shows 2019: What's axed? What's renewed?

2019 is officially underway, which means it's not long till the spring, when the networks start to decide which shows live on and which get the chop.

To help keep track of all the US TV renewals and cancellations, Digital Spy's sorted you a simple guide to all the major scripted shows on the 'big five' broadcasters (that's FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC and The CW).

Cancelled!

The Big Bang Theory – ending after 12 seasons, series finale will air in May

Code Black – cancelled in May after 3 seasons

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – renewed for fourth and final season in April, series finale will air in 2019

Criminal Minds – renewed for 15th and final season, series finale will air in 2020

Gotham – renewed for fifth and final season in May, airing now

Elementary – season 7 airs 2019

Marlon – cancelled after two seasons

Midnight, Texas – cancelled after two seasons

Modern Family – renewed for 11th and final season

Reverie – cancelled after one season

Salvation – cancelled after two seasons

Take Two – cancelled in November after 1 season

Timeless – cancelled in June, a wrap-up TV movie aired December 20, 2018

Trial & Error – cancelled after two seasons