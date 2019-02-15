TV shows 2019: What's axed? What's renewed?

2019 is officially underway, which means it's not long till the spring, when the networks start to decide which shows live on and which get the chop.

To help keep track of all the US TV renewals and cancellations, Digital Spy's sorted you a simple guide to all the major scripted shows on the 'big five' broadcasters (that's FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC and The CW).

Be sure to bookmark this page: we'll keep on updating it throughout 2018 and into 2019 as news starts to trickle in.

Cancelled!

The Big Bang Theory – ending after 12 seasons, series finale will air in May

Code Black – cancelled in May after 3 seasons

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – renewed for fourth and final season in April, series finale will air in 2019

Criminal Minds – renewed for 15th and final season, series finale will air in 2020

Gotham – renewed for fifth and final season in May, airing now

Elementary – season 7 airs 2019

Marlon – cancelled after two seasons

Midnight, Texas – cancelled after two seasons

Modern Family – renewed for 11th and final season

Reverie – cancelled after one season

Salvation – cancelled after two seasons

Take Two – cancelled in November after 1 season

Timeless – cancelled in June, a wrap-up TV movie aired December 20, 2018

Trial & Error – cancelled after two seasons

iZombierenewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere May 2

Jane the Virginrenewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere March 27

Renewed!

A Million Little Things – season 2 greenlit

Arrow – season 8 greenlit

Black Lightning – season 3 greenlit

Bob's Burgers – season 10 greenlit

Burden of Truth – Kristen Kreuk legal series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019

Charmed season 2 greenlit

Dynasty – season 3 greenlit

FBI season 2 greenlit

Family Guy season 18 greenlit

The Flash – season 6 greenlit

God Friended Me – season 2 greenlit

The Good Doctor – season 3 greenlit

The Good Place – season 4 greenlit

Legacies – season 2 greenlit

Legends of Tomorrow – season 5 greenlit

Magnum P.I. – season 2 greenlit

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD – season 6 airs summer 2019, with a 7th season already announced

Mom – renewed for two more seasons

The Neighborhood – season 2 greenlit

New Amsterdam – season 2 greenlit

The Outpost – fantasy series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019

Riverdale – season 4 greenlit

The Simpsons – renewed for a 31st and 32nd season(!)

Supergirl – season 5 greenlit

Supernatural– season 15 greenlit

Will & Grace – 11th season already announced

Fate to be confirmed…

The 100 – season 6 airs April 30

9-1-1

Abby's – premieres March 28

The Blacklist

Blindspot

Blue Bloods

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bull

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

The Conners

Empire


For the People – season 2 premieres March 7

Fresh Off the Boat

The Gifted

The Goldbergs

Good Girls – season 2 premieres March 3

Grey's Anatomy

Happy Together

Hawaii Five-0

How to Get Away With Murder

Instinct – season 2 airs early 2019

Last Man Standing

Law & Order: SVU

Lethal Weapon

Life in Pieces – season 4 airs early 2019

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man With a Plan

Manifest

Murphy Brown

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

The Orville

The Passage

Ransom – season 3 premieres February 16

The Resident

The Rookie

Roswell, New Mexico

SEAL Team

Speechless

Star

Station 19

Superstore

S.W.A.T.

This Is Us

Whiskey Cavalier – premieres February 27

Young Sheldon

