'Twin Peaks' star Pamela Gidley dies aged 52

Actress Pamela Gidley has passed away aged 52.

Gidley was most famous for her role as Teresa Banks in David Lynch’s film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, released in 1992, which was a prequel to his cult TV series Twin Peaks.

The actress’s death was announced in an obituary on Sunday, according to AP, which said that “she died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Seabrook.” New Hampshire.

The cause of Gidley’s death was not detailed so it is unclear if there were long-term health issues.

The late actress appeared in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me More

Pamela was born in Methuen, Massachusetts but was raised in Salem, New Hampshire.

Before becoming an actress she started off as a model after winning the Wilhemina Modeling Agency’s “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” contest on March 12, 1985, in Sydney, Australia.

She then studied acting at the New York Academy of Dramatic Art and landed her first role a year later in the 1986 movie Thrashin’ opposite Josh Brolin.

She was better known for her TV roles which began with an appearance in MacGyver. She then went on to star as Brigitte Parker in The Pretender and Teri Miller, a recurring role, in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation seasons one and three.

Gidley was married once to martial artist James Lew from 2005-08.

