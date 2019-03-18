Twitter Is Roasting J.K. Rowling for Detailing Dumbledore's Sexual History

If I, a longtime Harry Potter fan, must think about Professor Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald having an "intense sexual relationship," then you have to, too. I'm not just bringing this up for no reason. Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling brought it up herself on the Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray DVD, according to the Radio Times.
“Their relationship was incredibly intense,” Rowling said. “It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know."
Dumbledore and Grindelwald are played by Jude Law and Johnny Depp in the film. (Do with that information what you will.) If you want to...hear Rowling say it yourself, then...go ahead!
Anyway, people have been sharing their thoughts about this on Twitter:
Nobody:- Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 17, 2019
J.K. Rowling: Hogwarts was super diverse, exceptionally gay, extremely homoerotic, and there were a ton of black and jewish kids too, I just didn't write about any of them, but they were there, trust me.
Somebody: Ma'am this is a Wendy's
Nobody:- jon (@prasejeebus) March 17, 2019
J.K. Rowling: Dumbledore ate the peach from Call Me By Your Name
Me: I -- Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) March 17, 2019
JK Rowling: Hagrid has paid for feet pics
nobody:- new bobby (@bobby) March 17, 2019
every account on twitter:
nobody:
jk rowling: bertie bott's beans are gay
BARTHES: the author is dead- thom (@thwphipps) March 18, 2019
JK ROWLING: actually the author is alive
Deadass nobody:- marquita (@marquitasade) March 17, 2019
JK Rowling: Luna Lovegood was a bisexual voyeur who was pro-choice and a quarter Chinese. Wingardium Leviosa was Hermione’s safe word. Lucius Malfoy was a cuckold. It was never said but it was understood.
Anyone:- Ira Madison III (@ira) March 17, 2019
JK Rowling: pic.twitter.com/Ie3TuWBAhC
jk rowling: omg fun fact about moaning myr-- debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) March 18, 2019
me: leave it.
nobody:- imp (@imp_kid) March 18, 2019
jk rowling: dumbledore has a cyst, it’s currently oozing, and then it popped on the broom ride here. it’s just been a messy week…
me:- Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 18, 2019
J.K. Rowling: jill is a sad virgin with no love life or suitors
me: ok wait what the fuck
Back in 2007, Rowling surprised readers by revealing that Dumbledore was gay. The beloved wizard never had a partner in the books or films, and neither did the series ever mention his sexuality. "I would have told you earlier if I knew it would make you so happy," Rowling said at the time. Some fans were angry (one man who got a giant Dumbledore tattoo had a pretty annoying day at work after Rowling's revelation), while others felt the statement aimed to mollify critics of the series' lack of diversity after the fact.
Critics pointed out a similar issue with the casting of South Korean actress Claudia Kim as Nagini in Crimes of Grindelwald, saying that the decision to make the submissive, unlikeable character Asian played into racial stereotypes. Having characters be explicitly queer or of different ethnicities in the original books, some argued, would have been more powerful a cultural statement. Oh, and there was also this weird one about how wizards poop. Apparently, they just do it wherever they're standing. I'm sorry! I know it's Monday.
