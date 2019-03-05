Twitter Is Torn After Shocking Michael Jackson 'Leaving Neverland' Doc: See the Stars & Fans' Mixed Reactions

Part one of the controversial Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, premiered Sunday on HBO, and sent the internet into an uproar with viewers -- and celebs -- taking to Twitter to voice their reactions to the allegations made in the film.

Leaving Neverland, directed by Dan Reed, details allegations of sexual abuse leveled against the late music icon, and features interviews with accusers James Safechuck and Wade Robson.

In the film, Safechuck and Robson -- now married adults with sons of their own -- claim they engaged in sexual relationships with Jackson that started when both were underage, 10 and 7 years old, respectively. Through on-camera interviews, they recall how they each first met the music icon and later, became closer and closer with the pop star.

As has been the case with Jackson's long and complicated history of facing similar allegations -- all of which the singer staunchly denied while alive -- there are many who are speaking out against his alleged actions, and many others who fervently reject and rebuke the allegations against the entertainer.

Many viewers spoke out in support of Safechuck and Robeson, expressed their disgust with the claims made in the film, and seemingly called out those who still support Jackson in light of the multiple allegations.

The survivors are brave. .@Oprah is brave. The documentarians are brave. This is what brave is folks, standing against the grain, going against the norm, rocking the boat because sometimes it needs to be rocked. It is hard to hear truth, but that’s what growing pains are. #Bravehttps://t.co/luV8wiImAp — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 3, 2019

I just watched Part One of #LeavingNeverland on @HBO. It was such a disturbing view of the grooming process, from the worlds biggest pop star. I need time to digest what I watched before saying more. — Scott Alan (@ScottAlan) March 4, 2019

As a former child actress, I can’t help but watch this documentary and think about how wrong it is for children to be put in the position of performing for the soul purpose of pleasing adults. It’s such a slippery, dangerous, often abusive slope. #LeavingNeverland — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 4, 2019

Michael Jackson super fans are really going hard in my comments for simply sharing an article by a cultural critic who shared his opinion on the doc. This is one of the kindler, gentler comments. I mean, Annie, are you okay? ‘Cause this is a lot. 🥺 https://t.co/GWQIIPiyKa — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 4, 2019

Lot of disturbing details I wasn’t ready for. #LeavingNeverland — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

NEVER WOULD I EVER LET MY CHILD SLEEP IN THE SAME ROOM/ BED WITH A GROWN MAN. Period. #LeavingNeverland — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) March 4, 2019

It takes days to recover from this documentary. Five minutes in you will think to yourself “oh my God, every word they are saying is true.” https://t.co/JMoA6Y0dEo — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 2, 2019

Some of y'all: R. Kelly and Michael Jackson were found not guilty, the law proves it!



Also y'all: The criminal justice system is flawed and let guilty men like George Zimmerman get away. It can also be manipulated by the super rich & famous.#LeavingNeverland — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 4, 2019

Anyone who wants to believe this dude wasn’t a Nasty MF needs to watch this shit.#LeavingNeverland — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 4, 2019

Latoya changed her story about Michael's abuse.



Michael changed his story about paternity & surgery.



The family changed their story about Joe's abuse.



Everyone is allowed to change their story, except traumatized sexually abused boys?? #LeavingNeverland — STOP CHILD ABUSE (@MissInforms) February 28, 2019

It’s amazing how brainwashed MJ fans are even now. I believe Wade & Jimmy. MJ was not a saint or God he was a fallible human being just as capable of evil as anyone else. #LeavingNeverland — 50 Shades of Harry (@dimplesofdoom) March 4, 2019

I believe Wade and James. This is prime predator behavior. This is hard to watch #LeavingNeverland#BelieveSurvivors — J Pennie 🍁🍂🍁 (@penntoface) March 4, 2019

It’s been a rough few years but at least I can take comfort in enjoying Michael Jackson. Now by sheer coincidence to turn on HBO — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 4, 2019