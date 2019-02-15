Why there are two 'Captain Marvel' movies and why one is called 'Shazam!'

By Adam Lance Garcia, Yahoo Entertainment

There are two films premiering over the next few weeks starring superheroes called Captain Marvel. But, thanks to a long, twisted dispute dating back more than five decades, only one Captain Marvel film is able to use the name “Captain Marvel.”

And if you think that sounds confusing, that’s because it is. But let us explain how we wound up with this curious situation.

First we need to rewind to 1938, when Superman created the superhero genre overnight, and comic book publishers, eager to get into the burgeoning superhero market, began creating countless flash-in-the-pan heroes in an attempt to recapture the magic of Superman.

Heroes such as Major Victory, Stardust the Super Wizard and Air-Male and Stampy — yes, these are all real — would only last a few issues before being tossed into the dustbin of comics history.

But in 1939, writer Bill Parker and artist C.C. Beck created a hero that, for a time, would become the most popular superhero in the world.

His name? Captain Marvel.

Published by Fawcett Comics, Captain Marvel made his debut in Whiz Comics No. 2. Like many heroes of the time, Captain Marvel was gifted with flight and superstrength, but what made him unique was that beneath the red suit, yellow lightning bolt and winning smile, he was really a 12-year-old orphan, Billy Batson.

Chosen by the wizard Shazam, Billy would transform into Captain Marvel whenever he spoke the wizard’s name. Granted the powers of the gods Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury, Captain Marvel was for a generation of children the purest form of wish fulfillment.

Among Captain Marvel’s supporting cast was Billy’s twin sister, Mary Marvel, and his best friend, Freddy Freeman, better known as Captain Marvel Jr. (Quick side note on Captain Marvel Jr.: His design would later inspire the fashion choices of none other than Elvis Presley.)

