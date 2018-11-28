Two Thor characters survived Infinity War snap

From Digital Spy

As the endless wait for an Avengers 4 trailer continues, two more MCU characters seem to have been confirmed as survivors of the Infinity Snap.

New novel Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two: Aftermath,written by Brandon T Snider, follows Dr Erik Selvig and Darcy Lewis as they try to understand the Infinity Stones.

What's interesting though is that the official synopsis confirms that it takes place AFTER the Infinity Snap. It's worth noting that there hasn't been any official confirmation that Snider's book is canon, but Marvel has been promoting it and it certainly fits with the timeline.





TODAY’S THE DAY! The search for the truth begins in @Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar: Cosmic Quest Volume #2: AFTERMATH. Who are the Science Avengers?! Pick up a copy and find out. https://t.co/hpI06Z4jFG pic.twitter.com/eYStCiWuzZ - Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) November 27, 2018





"A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos – and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos's horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces," the synopsis reads.

"Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity – the Infinity Stones.

"Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming..."

Whether or not this means we'll see the duo in Avengers 4 remains to be seen though, but the Avengers sure could use all the help they can get.

Avengers: Infinity War is out now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download. Avengers 4 arrives in cinemas in the UK on April 26, 2019, and in the US on May 3, 2019.

