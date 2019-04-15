Tyrion Lannister: what can we expect for the Game of Thrones character in season 8

For an irreverent antagonist with a penchant for prostitutes, Tyrion Lannister really stole our hearts.

Tarred by his stature (to Westerosi) and surname (to Lannister-loathing viewers), it was easy to mark Tyrion as one of many 'noble' Casterley Rock sociopaths.

Nonetheless, the discerning dwarf took no time at all to become many viewers' favourite character - even series author George RR Martin says Tyrion is his favorite character.

With Game of Thronesseason 8 finally back, here's your need-to-know guide to Tyrion Lannister the Machiavellian Imp who always seems to be at the centre of the action:

Who is Tyrion Lannister?

Tyrion Lannister is the youngest child of Lord Tywin Lannister and younger brother of twins/lovers Cersei and Jaime Lannister. His mother. Joanna Lannister, died giving birth to him - a tragedy for which both his father and sister hold him in contempt.

As a largely outcast dwarf, Tyrion built an armour of wit and intellect to overcome daily prejudice and abuse. That, alongside a decent helping of booze and cynicism.

Later, his abduction by Catelyn Stark - for a crime he did not commit - served as a catalyst for the War of the Five Kings.

Unfortunately, things don't get much better for the scorned political genius. After escaping he returns to King's Landing, is appointed Hand of the King (to his terrifying nephew, Joffrey), and is quickly demoted (to Master of Coin) after defending his family from the warmongering of Stannis Baratheon.

Later framed for Joffrey's murder, he 'wins' trial by killing Oberyn Martell and responds by murdering his father and fleeing to Essos.

Who is Peter Dinklage, who plays him?

The New Jersey-raised actor was born on June 11, 1969 and made his film debut alongside Steve Buscemi in low-budget indie Living in Oblivion (1995). The following year he appeared as a building manager in the crime drama Bullet, which starred rapper TupacShakur.

Born to average-sized parents, Dinklage has achondroplasia - a genetic condition that affects bone growth. A person with this form of dwarfism usually has a normal-sized head and torso but short limbs. He is 4ft 5".

“As an adolescent, I was bitter and angry, and I definitely put up these walls," he told MSNBC. "But the older you get, you realize you just have to have a sense of humour. You just know that it’s not your problem. It’s theirs."

