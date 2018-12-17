UK Cinema attendance 'highest since the 1970s'

Cinema attendance in the UK is the highest it’s been since the 1970s, according to new data.

The UK Cinema Association has said that 2018 has been a record year for the movies, with takings set to push past the £1 billion mark.

176 million admissions have been counted up, the highest figure seen in the UK since 1970, and up a massive six million from last year.

It means that UK cinemas will share takings of between £1.33 billion and £1.35 billion by the end of the year.

Phil Clapp, the chief executive of the UK Cinema Association, has said that diversity and an unprecedented number of blockbusters has made the difference.

“There has been a really strong film slate with a diversity of films performing well,” he told Sky News.

“Probably one of the reasons why admissions have been higher than they have been is because we’ve been pulling in audiences from a broad range of places.”

The biggest hitters for the UK box office this year have been Avengers: Infinity War making £76.5 million, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again with £66 million, Incredibles 2 at £57.8 million, Black Panther at £56 million and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody at £45.3 million.

