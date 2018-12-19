The UK’s favourite Christmas movie revealed

The UK’s favourite Christmas movie has been revealed and it is a classic.

Radiotimes.com ran a poll to decide which festive films were the nation’s favourite and It’s A Wonderful Life came out on top.

The 1946 movie, starring Jimmy Stewart, beat the likes of Elf and The Muppets Christmas Carol in order to secure the top spot.

Those films took the number two and three spots, respectively, in the poll that over 7,000 people took part in.

It’s A Wonderful Life tells the story of a despairing family man who believes taking his life on Christmas Eve would make things better but a guardian angel shows up to remind him just how important he is to the community.

Directed by Frank Capra, the movie was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone made it onto the list though it is technically not a Christmas film, but, as it is often played on TV during the festive season it’s clearly become associated with the season.

Here is the full top 20 list:

The top 20 from the RadioTimes survey:

1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

2. Elf (2003)

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

4. Love Actually (2003)

5. Home Alone (1990)

6. Die Hard (1988)

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

8. The Polar Express (2004)

9. White Christmas (1954)

10. Scrooge (1951)

11. A Christmas Carol (1984)

12. The Snowman (1982)

13. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

14. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

15. The Holiday (2006)

16. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

17. The Grinch (2000)

18. Scrooged (1988)

19. Nativity! (2009)

20. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

READ MORE

Best movies of 2018

All of 2018’s comic-book movies – ranked

The biggest movie poster fails of 2018