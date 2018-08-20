'Unforgotten' finale: Hayley's killer finally revealed

Warning: Unforgotten series three spoilers ahead

Viewers were left stunned last night when Hayley Reid’s murderer was finally revealed during ITV’s Unforgotten series three finale.

The decade old cold case was finally resolved and in typical Unforgotten fashion – very few (if any) correctly guessed the culprit.

In chilling scenes, the up-to-now prim and proper Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings) confessed to DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) that he not only murdered Hayley Reid, but he killed many more over the years and buried their bodies across the country.

Throughout series three, Dr Finch had come across as a respectable member of the community, who was all to happy to assist DCI Stuart and DI Sunil Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar).

His shocking confession to being a serial killer, rapist and ultimately a psychopath amazed viewers. Many took to Twitter to share their shock…

“I’ll tell you where the others are buried too” #Unforgotten pic.twitter.com/TNoLfP6fjn — Louisa 🐝 (@loubeelou_) August 19, 2018





Have got to say – that was a stunning acting performance. The delivery of those lines has actually made my skin crawl.#Unforgotten pic.twitter.com/d2bqUBCdsB — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) August 19, 2018





Another brilliantly conceived conclusion to another superb series of #Unforgotten – it’s one of the very best dramas on TV. — boydhilton (@boydhilton) August 19, 2018





Well, well, well, so it was him and he’s also a serial killer. I now apologise to EVERYONE I blamed throughout the story (and I blamed them all) #Unforgotten — Kelly (@DHPLover) August 19, 2018





Unforgotten writer Chris Lang told Radio Times that he intentionally created Dr Finch as a likeable character to distract fans from his sordid past, “I tried very hard to mask it in his character whilst at the same time creating a character who, when the dust settles, you could believe had done that,” Lang explained.

He also said that often murderers both in his show and in real life come across as surprisingly normal: “Most of the ones that we know, led actually fairly humdrum fairly ordinary lives and did not stand out as particularly unusual. Real proper evil rarely comes wearing a cloak and a dagger. It’s wearing a cardigan or a fleece.”

Unforgotten series three finale is available to catch up on ITV Hub now. Unforgotten series four is expected to return in 2019.





