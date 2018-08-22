‘Unreal’s’ Monica Barbaro to Play Miles Teller’s Love Interest in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Monica Barbaro is on board to join Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Paramount-Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Barbaro was one of several actresses that tested with Teller last week before the studio finally made the decision over the weekend.

“Oblivion” helmer Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 original “Top Gun.” Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor. In late May, Cruise posted a photo of himself in front of what appeared to be a Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Barbaro is said to be a pilot who is also Teller’s love interest in the pic.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which is set to be released on July 12, 2019.

Barbaro first broke out playing a contestant on Season 2 of “Unreal” and has several other TV projects including “Chicago Justice” and “The Good Cop.” This would be her first major film project.

She is repped by Innovative Artist and Main Title Entertainment.

Related stories

Facebook Removes Disinformation Attributed to Iran & Russia

Michael Pena Joins 'Dora the Explorer' Movie as Dora's Dad

John Lydon, of Public Image and Sex Pistols Fame, Comes to Terms With 'Anniversary Rot'

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!