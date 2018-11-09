‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ gets first poster

It really is happening. 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first poster for its Christmas re-release of Deadpool 2, aka ‘Once Upon A Deadpool,’ which has been edited to allow a whole new audience to see the film in the US on December 12. A UK release date hasn’t been confirmed.

On December 12th, there will be zero F’s given. pic.twitter.com/D8o2Rg2JzC — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) November 9, 2018





Rated R in the States (roughly the equivalent of an 18 in the UK), Deadpool 2 has had its goriest / rudest moments edited out, to achieve a PG-13 rating (roughly the equivalent of a 15, though sometimes PG-13 movies can be a 12A in this country).

But it’s not all bad news for fans of the original film, it was confirmed last month that plenty of new footage has been shot for the re-release – with a fresh framing device that’ll provide a new context for the film.

“We definitely shot new stuff,” said writer Paul Wernick. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor/producer Ryan Reynolds visits Build Series to discuss ‘Deadpool 2’ at Build Studio on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) More

“We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio.

“They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

“I think it’s not only going to appeal to kids but also to people who love Deadpool,” Wernick added.

“I think it’s subversive enough and fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do. So I think it’s going to be a real joy for not only a whole new audience, but also an audience that has seen and loved the Deadpool movies.

“We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil. As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”

All Fox wants for Christmas are 12 more days of Deadpool — that’s certainly one valid interpretation of the studio’s plan to revamp, rename and re-release the year’s biggest R-rated hit, Deadpool 2 , as a PG-13 film called Once Upon A Deadpool. More

Time will tell what that framing device will be, but with the new title suggesting some sort of fairytale / storytelling angle, we wonder if it’ll involve Deadpool revisiting events of the first film, in the tradition of something like The Princess Bride – and the presence of Fred Savage on the poster suggests this could be the case.

The only F word in this movie is Fred Aaron Savage. #OnceUponADeadpool #AsYouWish pic.twitter.com/fkzhLhWrPj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2018





But whatever the new material contains, we’re still not sure when we’ll get to see it in the UK – no release date has been announced for us yet.





Read more

Ryan Reynolds filmed new scenes for ‘Deadpool 2’s PG-13 release

If Disney makes ‘Deadpool 3’ it should be R-rated (exclusive)

The Fantastic Four nearly appeared in ‘Deadpool 2’