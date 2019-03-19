'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' poster criticised for airbrushing Margot Robbie

New Once Upon a Time In Hollywood poster featuring Margot Robbie (Credit: Sony)

Sony has released another Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster and this time it features Margot Robbie though people don’t think it looks like her

The Australian actress plays Sharon Tate in the movie, a film star who was murdered by followers of Charles Manson when she was pregnant with Roman Polanski’s baby, in 1969.

On the poster, Sharon doesn’t appear pregnant but Robbie is wearing the same costume seen in one of the initial photos released for the movie and people think she’s been too heavily edited.

Why would *anyone* feel the need to airbrush Margot Robbie…? pic.twitter.com/uQv40umAW2 — Emma Thrower (@iamnotwaynegale) March 19, 2019





That’s not even Margot Robbie’s face it’s so photoshopped. Sony, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!? pic.twitter.com/zOEvf0WArG — Noah Harald (@NoahHarald) March 19, 2019





The first poster featured Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and it was mocked for its amateurish Photoshop aesthetic.

The film, set for release in August, is the ninth feature from the acclaimed director of Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained and his first since The Hateful Eight in 2015.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the midst of 1960s Los Angeles, with DiCaprio playing down on his luck TV actor Rick Dalton and Pitt his stunt double Cliff Booth.

Read more Every MCU movie coming after Avengers: Endgame

Robbie plays Sharon Tate in the movie (Credit: Sony) More

Read more The full trailer Toy Story 4 has landed

Dalton and Booth are fictional creations, but Tate was, of course, real as was Manson who will be portrayed by Damon Herriman.

Other cast members include Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme, Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarz and Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Zoë Bell, Michael Madsen, Timothy Olyphant and Bruce Dern who took over the role of George Spahn from Burt Reynolds after the latter’s death.

The film will also mark the last onscreen appearance for Luke Perry who passed away from a stroke earlier this month.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is due to be released into UK cinemas on 14 August.