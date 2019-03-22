'Us' is going to make a ridiculous amount of money

Jordan Peele’s beguiling horror Us has made a stupendous start to its box office haul, taking in $7.4 million on Thursday night alone, which has immediately raised the expectations for what it might gross.

Original predictions for Us, which is Peele’s hugely anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Get Out, were that it would take in anywhere between $38 million and $45 million. However, after Thursday night’s showing, box office experts expect it to easily move past the $50 million mark. They’re not quite sure where it will stop, too.

Read More: The ending of Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ explained

Us’s numbers have already surpassed the Thursday night hauls for A Quiet Place ($4.3 million) and The Nun ($5.4 million), which eventually made $340.9 million and $365.6 million worldwide.

In fact, Us’s opening is comparable to the $7.7 million Halloween grossed on its first Thursday back in October. By the end of its weekend Halloween had taken in $76.2 million.

Of course, Halloween had the extra benefit of being the latest installment in a beloved horror franchise, and the first Halloween film in 9 years.

Winston Duke and Shahadi Wright Joseph looking terrified in Us More

However, Halloween only scored 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Us currently sits at 94% on the review aggregate site. Plus, after the huge success of Get Out, which landed Jordan Peele an Academy Award, scored 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $255.4 million, both cinephiles and popcorn junkies are clearly eager to see his latest. Especially with Us’s hugely impressive reviews and the buzz generated from its SXSW premiere.

Whatever its opening weekend haul or final box office total, it is safe to say that Us has already secured its place as one of 2019’s best and most talked about films, while confirming that Jordan Peele is one of the most exciting and exhilarating directors working in American cinema today.

Read More: Octavia Spencer is super creepy in the trailer for new horror ‘Ma’

Starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, Us revolves around a family being hunted at a beachfront home by four people that look exactly like them.

Us is in cinemas now.