US Navy denies claims Tom Cruise was 'rude and arrogant' while shooting 'Top Gun 2' scenes

The US Navy has denied reports that Tom Cruise was ‘arrogant’ and behaved rudely towards servicemen and women while filming scenes for Top Gun: Maverick on an aircraft carrier.

Scenes were being shot on the USS Theodore Roosevelt in San Diego for the sequel to the 1986 dogfighting classic, but an anonymous source claimed to NBC that Cruise’s behaviour left a lot to be desired.

The source said that Cruise ‘angered’ staff on the carrier, and was ‘very arrogant’ during the shoot, alleging that they were told not to look at or touch the actor.

But a ‘high-ranking official’ has now rubbished the claims, telling NBC7: “Tom Cruise and the cast were nothing but gracious and professional during filming to all of the sailors.”

The official added that orders given to staff on the ship may have been misinterpreted.

“Some sailors may have misinterpreted guidance from the Navy that told sailors to not approach actors while filming and not use cell phones on the set,” the official went on.

Naval escorts who accompanied Cruise, who is renowned for his courteous behaviour towards members of the public, reportedly added: “At no time did Tom Cruise say to a sailor, ‘Do not look at me. Do not touch me.’”

A naval master chief went on to tell NBC that while crew were told to ‘respect’ Cruise, the Navy ‘does not tolerate any disrespect to its members’ and ‘wouldn’t allow’ a visitor to treat staff poorly.

The long-awaited sequel to Top Gun, which also stars Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connolly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris, is due out in June, 2020.

