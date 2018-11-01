Using CGI for 'Labyrinth' sequel would be ‘disgusting’ says director Fede Alvarez

With The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo sequel The Girl In The Spider’s Web headed into cinemas this month (it’s released on 21 November), Yahoo Movies UK travelled to Rome to sit down with the film’s director Fede Alvarez.

The Girl In The Spider’s Web definitely fits in with Alvarez’s body of work so far – it has the intensity of Evil Dead, mixed with the intrigue of Don’t Breathe. But one upcoming anomaly (at least on paper) is the Labyrinth sequel Fede’s developing with The Henson Company.

But Fede’s dedication to practical effects will pay off in a film that absolutely has to involve puppets. “Oh yeah, for sure,” Fede agrees. “You know my approach with those things, it’s all about making it as real as I can. So something like Labyrinth, making it a CG-fest would be the most disgusting thing ever (laughs). “

It sounds like the Labyrinth sequel is in the right hands. “I’m a huge fan of that film, it’s one of the films that made me want to be a filmmaker,” Alvarez told Yahoo Movies UK. “it’s all about trying to find exactly how we’re going to make it. It’s not even about the story, we have the story and we love it, and I think the fans will love it.

“It’s a continuation, but even if you haven’t seen the first one, it works as backstory to the story we want to tell. It’s written by Jay Basu who wrote this with me, so we’re really excited about it.”

But before that, The Girl In The Spider’s Web, which sees Alvarez replacing David Fincher as the director in charge of the Dragon Tattoo franchise.

Fede’s own Don’t Breathe was compared to Fincher’s Panic Room, but what does Alvarez think of the director he’s replacing?

Yahoo Movies UK: You’re stepping into David Fincher’s shoes to a certain extent, what does he mean to you as a director?

Fede Alvarez: I watched his movies in high school, and now he’s my executive producer, it’s actually incredible. A lot of people ask about the pressure of comparing yourself [to him], but when I was doing Evil Dead, just the fact that people were using my name in the same sentence as Sam Raimi made my year, it was the best thing ever.

This is the same for me, it’s just a thrill – to be compared at all. I was watching Fincher’s stuff in high school and college, to get to work on something that he’s involved with, it’s a thrill.

And it feels like there are other influences here – at times it feels like Bond meets Bourne, were spy thrillers an influence?

Yeah, they were. But a lot of that’s from the books, the books got crazier as they advanced. As they evolved, the stories got bigger. So it was the fun part making this film, that we knew it was going to be completely different from the other ones.

The first American movie is more of an Agatha Christie mystery – this has nothing to that. It has a mystery in it, but it’s more of a thriller, she’s more on the run, and the stakes are bigger. It’s still a super personal story, but it was fun to show an aspect of these books that have never been done in movies before.

I talked to Claire Foy about the male gaze and how it would be disastrous if Lisbeth was overly sexualised, and she said that she had some very open and honest conversations with you about that, can you talk about that part of the process?

In a way, she took that responsibility. We both did, but her more than anybody, really being the guardian of not just Lisbeth, but of this female lead, particularly in the times we’re living in.

While we were making the film Me Too was really hitting hard, so it was something that I really needed to listen to her about in a way, and I think I did.

It was very interesting for me to see and her and understand how she feels playing that role and being portrayed in certain ways. To never force her to wear more make-up, or wear tighter clothes, things like that, which are pretty common in any Hollywood movie where there’s a female lead.

