‘Venom’ Dominates International Box Office With $125.2 Million

Sony’s Tom Hardy vehicle “Venom” dominated the international box office, taking first in 57 of 58 markets and grossing an impressive $125.2 million from 20,800 screens.

The superhero saga has become the top October launch internationally. The studio said that “Venom” had come in above recent stand-alone superhero titles, topping “Wonder Woman” by 38%, “Ant-Man And The Wasp” by 32% and “Logan” by 29% for the same group of markets at current exchange rates.

South Korea was the top grosser with $16.4 million in five days, topping the lifetime grosses of “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Wonder Woman.” Russia followed with $13.6 million, exceeding the final totals in that market for “Ant-Man And The Wasp,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Justice League,” and “Wonder Woman.”

“Venom” drew $10.5 million in the U.K. against the openings of “Johnny English Strikes Again” and “A Star Is Born.” In Mexico, the superhero story posted the best Sony opening ever with $10.2 million. Australia followed with $6.8 million, 64% above “Ant-Man And The Wasp.”

Germany generated $5.7 million and Brazil opened with $5.1 million. Taiwan took in $4.2 million, followed by Malaysia with $3.3 million, India with $2.7 million and Hong Kong with $2.2 million. “Venom” will open on Oct. 10 in France and on Nov. 2 in Japan. It has not yet been set for release in China.

Sony is hoping “Venom” will launch a shared universe similar to Disney’s lucrative superhero franchise. “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer helmed the film, which carries a $100 million budget. Hardy portrays Eddie Brock, a journalist bound to the alien entity known as Venom.

Steven O’Dell, Sony’s international distribution chief, told Variety that the strong performance internationally shows that there’s a significant worldwide fan base for the character. Asked whether there will be another “Venom” movie coming, O’Dell did not offer specifics but said, “Audiences would want more.”

