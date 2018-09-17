'Venom' gets toothsome new IMAX poster

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Hardy attends the premiere of FX’s “Taboo” at DGA Theater on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Say cheese! Tom Hardy has debuted a new IMAX poster for Venom showing the Marvel anti-hero baring his teeth.

The Dunkirk star gave his fans a lovely weekend treat by sharing the new Venom poster on his Instagram with the hashtag #WERV3N0M.





The stylish new poster, which Hardy posted after sharing loads of amazing pieces of fan art, quickly racked up over 100k “likes” on the social media platform.

Take a closer look below.

Hardy’s superhero spin-off is coming to cinemas in October. (Sony Pictures/IMAX) More

IMAX®’s exclusive artwork for Venom serves as a reminder that the superhero spin-off starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed, will hit IMAX cinemas on 3 October.

Hardy plays two roles in Venom, one as crusading journalist Eddie Brock, and the other as Venom, the alien Symbiote who controls Brock.

“To me, it’s exciting because it’s a double act,” Hardy told Esquire. “The character has an ethical framework, the alien by virtue of coming from another planet doesn’t have the same ethical framework, and they have to work out how to be together so they click.”

“He now has a beast who lives rent-free in him,” the actor added. “It could be like somebody who’s contracted a tropical disease and gone mad.

“It’s like acting out mental illness in some aspects, of which I have a fair understanding, having had a certain amount of mental health problems of my own, which are relevant, being an addict. So I might as well f**king use it.”

The press blurb promises IMAX is the best way to see the upcoming Sony Pictures release: “The IMAX release of Venom will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customised theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.”

Watch the IMAX Venom trailer below.

