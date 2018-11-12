'Venom' lands the second highest-grossing superhero movie debut in China

It might have been roundly panned by critics, but Venom just won’t give up.

Launching over the weekend in China, it pulled in an astonishing $111 million (just over £86 million).

That puts it second only to Avengers: Infinity War in China, the second biggest movie-going market in the world.

For perspective, in the US it’s made just over $200 million so far, and that’s after being on release since the beginning of October.

The huge haul brings the movie’s grand total, worldwide, to $673 million (around $522 million).

It puts the movie in the black – having cost between $100 million and $115 million to make – meaning that a sequel will likely be in the offing.

Still, director Ruben Fleischer’s movie languishes with a 29 percent ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many found Tom Hardy’s performance as the anti-hero Eddie Brock, who is taken over by the alien ‘symbiote’ which calls itself Venom, a tad too wacky for its own good.

