Verne Troyer's death ruled a suicide by 'alcohol intoxication'

Verne Troyer’s death has been ruled a suicide caused by alcohol intoxication by the Los Angeles coroner’s office report, it’s been confirmed.

The Austin Powers actor died in April this year, following struggles with alcohol abuse.

A report from the coroner listed the primary cause of death was ‘sequelae of alcohol intoxication’, meaning that the intoxication was a consequence of his previous alcohol abuse.

Troyer, who was 49, was taken from his home in North Hollywood to hospital in April, where he was treated for alcohol poisoning.

He had previously sought treatment for alcoholism, having admitted himself to a rehab centre last year.

He told fans on his Facebook page at the time: “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

The actor, who was two-feet, eight-inches tall and born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia, a form of dwarfism, shot to fame playing Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies with Mike Myers,

He also starred in Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone, playing Griphook, and Terry Gilliam’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.

He was a regular on British TV too, often appearing with Leigh Francis’s character Keith Lemon, and on the 2009 series of Celebrity Big Brother.

On hearing of his death, Mike Myers said: “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

