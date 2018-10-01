Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer are making a film about Michael Jackson's glove

Michael Jackson with his signature rhinestone glove in 1984, and Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer pictured in 2016 (AP/PA)

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer are making their feature film debut. The Glove is a road movie, written by Vic (real name Jim Moir) and Bob, about a pair of friends who go on a madcap journey to locate one of Michael Jackson’s iconic gloves to settle a debt.

The comedy double act will star – the main characters are also called Vic and Bob – with Mat Whitecross (Oasis: Supersonic, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) directing.

“We wrote it, we’re in it and we’re filming it next year,” Reeves said.

Vic and Bob wrote the screenplay for The Glove a decade ago, but the project has just received financial backing from London production firm Studio POW, who released Maxine Peake’s Funny Cow earlier this year, which featured a cameo from Reeves.

“It’s about Michael Jackson,’ Mortimer shared on the Adam Buxton Podcast earlier this year. “He left a glove, one of his training gloves, that he used when he wasn’t on stage, and it’s a very valuable item now. And there’s a few people trying to get ownership of it. It’s just a road movie thing.”

Mortimer says the film came close to being made with Ben Wheatley, but it fell through after the Kill List director departed.

“We had a fantastic meeting in our Soho offices with the legends that are Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer,” wrote Studio POW in a new blog post on the company’s website. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house but we weren’t crying. Time was spent reading aspects of the script and discussing cast. What should have taken two hours took four due to the ongoing laughter breaks! We are hugely excited at the potential of this laugh out loud comedy. We already know that it will be packed full of legendary comics and actors.”

Here’s the synopsis for The Glove: The Glove is a comedy road movie about two best friends in search of Michael Jackson’s mythical training glove.

Vic and Bob are childhood friends who own a junk shop together where they both work and live. Profits are down and with their futures in jeopardy, they approach their obnoxious landlord to explain their ‘rent’ problems. Rather than helping them, the unsavoury character gives them a choice: eviction, or locate for him a rare and unusual item… Michael Jackson’s training glove.





What follows is a madcap road movie across Britain as they enter the world of strange collectables and celebrity memorabilia in search of the elusive glove.

Vic & Bob are best known for their surreal comedy shows like The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, Big Night Out, and Shooting Stars, but they’ve also enjoyed success with narrative shows such as Catterick, their remake of Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased), and House of Fools.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also making a film about the world of Michael Jackson, although his film Bubbles, about the life of the King of Pop’s simian pet, is a stop-motion animation.

