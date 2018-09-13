Vin Diesel pays birthday tribute to late co-star Paul Walker

Vin Diesel has paid tribute to his late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Walker was killed when a Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in spun out of control, struck three trees and burst into flames on a street in California in November 2013.

The actor, aged 40 when he died, had starred in films including She’s All That and Varsity Blues, but was best known for appearing as Brian O’Conner in The Fast And The Furious franchise.

On Wednesday his co-star Diesel shared a black and white picture of the pair together along with the words: “Five years since we celebrated your last birthday… not a day goes by… Always.”

Earlier, Walker’s brother, Cody, 30, also paid tribute to the late star. In a video posted to Instagram, he spoke about his organisation Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster relief agency.

In the caption, he wrote: “You would be 45 today bro. We love you, miss you and try to honor you in the best ways we can. You were generous, thoughtful and a total badass. Always leading by actions rather than words and an inspiration to so many all over the world.”

Following Walker’s death during filming of Furious 7, producers digitally superimposed his face on to his brothers’ performances after they stepped in to help complete the film.

The movie’s ending features a modified scene in which Walker’s character drives off into the sunset.

His character is still alive in the Fast And The Furious universe and was mentioned twice in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious.