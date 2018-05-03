Vin Diesel teases that Fast 9 will be even 'bigger'

How do you get bigger than jumping a car from skyscraper to skyscraper to skyscraper or racing a nuclear submarine? Well, according to Vin Diesel, we’re about to find out.

Alongside Fast & Furious costars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster, Diesel appeared on Thursday’s Today to promote Universal Orlando’s new Fast & Furious ride and, more importantly, to tease Fast 9.

“It does get bigger,” shared Diesel. “I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing Fast 9 and Fast 10, and I can’t tell you how excited he is.” He added of the globe-trotting franchise: “We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that. And we are long overdue.” (Agreed, we are long overdue to see Dominic Toretto wearing a safari hat and racing a cheetah).

In October, EW reported that Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments, was in advanced talks to return for the possible two-film conclusion to the series.

But before Fast 9 opens on April 10, 2020, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s spin-off races into theaters on July 26, 2019.