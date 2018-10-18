The voice of Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retires after almost 50 years

By Suzy Byrne

Sesame Street icon Caroll Spinney is leaving the nest.

The master puppeteer, who brought Big Bird to life and also played Oscar the Grouch, has announced his retirement after 49 years on the show. His last day on the set of the Astoria, Queens-based production will be Thursday.

Long-time puppeteer Caroll Spinney has announced that he is stepping down from the roles of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Spinney is pleased that his iconic roles will be carried on by puppeteers Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson. Learn more: https://t.co/BALgkIPI5q pic.twitter.com/sGMDjqLklQ — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 17, 2018





“Big Bird brought me so many places, opened my mind and nurtured my soul,” Spinney said in a statement. “And I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we’re a family.”

Veteran Sesame Street star Carroll Spinney has announced his retirement (Getty) More

Since 1969, Spinney has played parts of both iconic characters — as well as other muppets — on the beloved kids show. He has won six Emmys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Grammys, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I always thought: How fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets?” he told the New York Times in a new interview about his retirement. “Playing Big Bird is one of the most joyous things of my life.” He said he was the one to suggest giving childlike qualities to the oversize bird. “I said, I think I should play him like he’s a child, a surrogate. He can be all the things that children are. He can learn with the kids.”

Spinney with Oscar the Grouch, another of his characters, at the 2014 premiere of the I Am Big Bird documentary, which told his story. (Photo: Getty Images) More

He told the Times the role of Big Bird suited him on many levels. “I’m a soloist,” he said. “I’m not good with a team. I’m out of sync with the rest. They’re all going left at the same time, while I’m the only one going right.” He also said it could be “very lonely in there … I was separated from everybody.” While that may sound a little sad, he said in his statement, “Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn’t feel like what I was doing was very important. Big Bird helped me find my purpose. Even as I step down from my roles, I feel I will always be Big Bird. And even Oscar, once in a while.” He added that the roles “have given me great joy” and “led me to my true calling.”

Spinney, sporting a Big Bird feather, with his Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2006 Daytime Emmys. (Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage) More

