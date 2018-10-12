'VS.': Watch an exclusive NSFW clip from hot new British rap battle film

Adam (Connor Swindells) and Makayla (Fola Evans-Akingbola) hatch their plan for battle rap domination in this exclusive new clip.

In VS. director, Ed Lilly, creates a dynamic world full of action, humour and roasting. Touching on themes of family, gender and sexuality the film is replete with a series of unpredictable turns that challenges the posturing machismo image of the battle rap scene. VS. is in cinemas from 19 October, after premiering at the London Film Festival.