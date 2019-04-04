Walking Dead boss hints at "giant" Michonne season 10 storyline ahead of Danai Gurira's exit

From Digital Spy

Moving on from the mysteries of The Walking Dead's season nine finale 'The Storm', it's time to start looking ahead at season 10 and what it might bring for some of our favourite characters.

Which, in the case of Danai Gurira's Michonne, is going to be something "meaty" and "significant", apparently.

Speaking after TWD's latest brutal season, series boss Angela Kang opened up about Gurira's reduced involvement in the show, following her big-screen success in the likes of Black Panther.

While less screen-time for Michonne might sound like a bad thing – especially when you consider her integral Survivors role – Kang has promised a "really exciting" arc for the character.

Speaking to Deadline about Gurira's role in season 10, Kang said: "We're excited to tell a nice, meaty story with her for season 10 regardless.

"It's basically another one of these giant Michonne episodes, which I'm really excited about. Yeah, she will be a significant part of season 10."

Hinting at more than just a stand-out episode, Kang went on to tell The Hollywood Reporter that season 10 will focus on the character's "legacy".

"We have seen [Michonne] go through an evolution this year. We want to continue having her reflect on the ways to handle leadership in this world," she explained. "What legacy is she going to leave behind for the other leaders and for her family?

"Michonne started off as such an isolated individual. She's become someone who has had a giant impact on the other people in the Walking Dead story. That's a story we're continuing to build as we speak."

Despite its dwindling ratings, fans will be hopeful that The Walking Dead's 10th season will follow season nine in its tone and plot, with the latest run receiving positive reviews by fans and critics.

Unsurprisingly, the finale ended with an almighty tease for next season, as a mysterious voice could be heard over the radio. Could we see the return of a familiar face, or have we just had our first introduction to the Commonwealth?

