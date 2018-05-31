The Walking Dead season 9: Can the show be saved from key character exits?

If you haven’t heard already, The Walking Dead is about to lose a very major character in season 9. If by some miracle you have avoided seeing the news, and you wish to avoid any Walking Dead season 9 spoilers, please do not read any further.

Still here? Then you must have read that Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead in season 9. There will be no more Rick. This is a truly baffling decision. Not for Lincoln, who has now played Rick for almost a decade, but for the showrunners. We can only assume that Lincoln has made up his mind and wants out. There is no pay cheque that will change his desire to leave.

In Rick’s place, Norman Reedus will be getting the big pay rise and will lead the show as fan-favourite Daryl. But will this be enough to keep the show from haemorrhaging viewers? Or could season 9 really be the death of The Walking Dead?

The showrunners have clearly lost most of their interest in the comics as source material now. They killed off Carl Grimes in season 8 in one of the most bizarre decisions of the series so far. Rick and Carl are both ongoing characters in the comics so with the loss of both, the show has mislaid much of its heart and soul. Moving forward, either Daryl is going to pick up most of Rick’s comic storylines, or the show will just keep on deviating from the source material.

So how can season 9 avoid losing more viewers?

Fans of the comics will know that a new group known as the Whisperers are on the way. The Whisperers are great, and should provide some very interesting action in the upcoming season. Never mind that Carl plays a key role in communicating with this new group in the comics. That side of the story may have to go. Unless they gender flip the story and perhaps give the young Enid something similar to Carl’s story in the comics.

A massacre

Then there’s the threat of a massacre to look out for. Rick is on his way out. Maggie is also exiting this season. And it’s likely that Michonne won’t be far behind. The Whisperers are responsible for many deaths in the comics so a cast cull could also be their work in the show. If this is the case, then The Walking Dead is going to be left with a serious lack of characters that anyone actually still cares about. But trimming the fat can be a good thing.

An end game

The show needs an end game, and this needs to be apparent in season 9. If we are to lose some of our favourite characters in quick succession, then the retribution will have to be epic. Daryl, if he is to take over, will have to lead one last charge against the worst villains the show has ever seen. But fans need to know that there is an end in sight. The show must not go on. The fans must not continue to suffer disappointment.

Keep Rick’s fate a mystery

The only thing that might help the show to survive a few more seasons is if they keep Rick alive and have him head off to find a new form of civilisation all by himself. The mystery over what actually happened to Rick might be enough to keep fans hooked. But that would mean that Andrew Lincoln has to return some day in the future. The question of his whereabouts would have to be answered in order for the show to end in a satisfying way.

Focus on Daryl and Carol

The upside to all this chopping away of the cast is that at least season 9 should have more time for Daryl and Carol. Both have been seriously short-changed in recent seasons, so this could be a prime opportunity to rectify that. Season 9’s storylines need to carefully cultivate the relationships between the characters that fans actually care about.

Hopefully whatever happens that ends up killing off Rick and Maggie will help trim the rest of the fat around the edges of the huge cast. Season 9 should get stripped right back to basics. Daryl, Carol, Michonne, and maybe Eugene (just because they can’t all be likeable) hitting the road together and stomping undead heads.

But please, please, I hope the writers think about how they want the show to end. 10 seasons would be an admirable run. There was talk of 12 and the comics continue to run, but the show needs to start wrapping up. If they can’t keep attracting the stars of the show to return, then don’t expect the fans to keep coming back either.

What does season 9 have to do to maintain your interest, particularly if Rick exits?