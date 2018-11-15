Walking Dead star slams Armie Hammer over Stan Lee post

From Digital Spy

Following the tragic passing of Stan Lee on Monday (November 12), social media was flooded with tributes to the grandfather of superhero comics.

While many people enjoyed sharing their memories of Lee's beloved characters, such as Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men and more, Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer took issue with the nature of some tributes.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor wrote (via ComicBook.com): "So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

In a now-deleted reply, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan hit out at Hammer, writing: "Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat."

Hammer definitely got the message, and tweeted an apology on Thursday (November 15): "While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form – thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon.

"I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control."

Among the big Marvel names who paid tribute to Stan Lee include Captain America actor Chris Evans, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Black Panther's Letitia Wright, X-Men's Hugh Jackman, Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr, and Avengers Assemble director Joss Whedon.

At the time of his passing, Stan Lee hadn't filmed a cameo for the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, although he was working on a brand new superhero character.

