‘Walking Dead’ Stars Present & Past Praise Andrew Lincoln Ahead Of Exit

Though Andrew Lincoln told San Diego Comic-Con this summer that his “relationship with Mr. Rick Grimes is far from over,” The Walking Dead star is set to leave the AMC series he has been on since the beginning on November 4 – but not without a “thank you” and praise from cast mates present and past.

Starting off with a non-verbal declaration of respect from the recently deceased and much beloved Scott Wilson, the video above features current TWD stars Lauren Cohan, who is slated to step back from the show soon herself, and Norman Reedus. “Like, one of my best friends ever,” says the Boondock Saints actor of the Love Actually alum who will be departing TWD one way or another after nine seasons as the Georgia sheriff’s deputy this weekend.

As you can see, TWD cast mates Danai Gurira, Khary Payton, Lennie James, who is actually now on spinoff Fear The Walking Dead, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt and Pollyanna McIntosh are also among those in the tribute. Sonequa Martin-Green, Michael Cudlitz, and Steven Yeun, who were all killed off on TWD, express heartfelt variations on “Andy, I love you,” to Lincoln to quote the Okja actor.

Some actors appear just once in the tribute and there are a few notable absences like Chandler Riggs, who played Grimes’ son Carl up until last season, when he died after suffering a bite from a walker.

However, despite who is and isn’t there, perhaps the more moving moment in the video is when In Cold Blood vet Wilson says, “I had the pleasure of working with Mr. Lincoln once more, so that was really a great day for me.” Having passed away on October 6, the same day as his return to TWD was announced at New York Comic-Con, Wilson played Hershel Greene from 2011-2014 on the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

A teaser of the November 4 “What Comes After” episode unveiled on the penultimate episode on October 28 shows Lincoln’s Grimes revisiting scenes from the first season of the Frank Darabont created show, as well as mysterious helicopter hovering around – which leaves a lot of possibilities if you think about it.

