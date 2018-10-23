‘The Walking Dead’ Suit Sees AMC Hit With Profit Reports Withholding Claims

(UPDATED with AMC attorney statement) Charlie Collier is leaving AMC for a corner suite at New Fox ASAP and Andrew Lincoln is exiting The Walking Dead in the next couple of weeks but the nearly five-year legal all-out war between the cabler and Frank Darabont and CAA over profits from the zombie apocalypse series is going strong – as a letter in New York Supreme Court today made very clear, again.

“This lawsuit is not about the scope of Plaintiffs’ ‘audit rights’—it is about remedying Defendants’ wrongful accounting practices that have caused Plaintiffs tens of millions of dollars in damages,” says a three page letter Monday from BlankRome’s Jerry Bernstein on where things stand and where they don’t in the consolidated cases of 2013 and earlier this year.

“We have met and conferred in good faith with Defendants’ counsel on two occasions to the resolve the disputes described here,” the NYC-based Bernstein notes of his rival counsel Orin Snyder and his colleagues at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Centered on the since somewhat walked back $10 million suit that hit the docket in January 2018 over the profits deal that TWD creator Robert Kirkman had with AMC over the series, the correspondence (read it here) details an “in-person meeting on October 1, 2018 at Defendants’ counsel’s office, and a telephone conference on October 11, 2018.” It then goes on to shatter any shiny happy people notion by adding “although the parties cooperatively resolved many issues, the parties remain unable to resolve the two issues described below. Plaintiffs now seek the Court’s intervention.”

Essentially, blocked in their discovery desires BlankRome and the West Coast-based Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert lawyers for the ex-TWD showrunner and CAA claim that AMC is withholding vital production cost reports and profit participation documents related to the 2010 debuting series based on EP Kirkman’s comics. Jacking up the volume on the discovery process, CAA and Darabont’s legal team want part of the already scheduled October 30 compliance conference before soon to retire Justice Eileen Bransten to address the pre-motion letter and force AMC to hand over the goods, so to speak.

“This is a routine and minor discovery issue in the second lawsuit dealing with audit claims and an overreach by plaintiffs seeking documents to which they aren’t entitled,” Synder told Deadline this evening. “We look forward to the court’s assistance in resolving it.”

Which is kind of what CAA and Darabont’s side want, kind of.

“If Plaintiffs cannot verify AMC Studios’ calculation of the Cost of Production, Defendants can artificially inflate the Cost of Production with impunity, thereby reducing the profits for Darabont and CAA to share in,” the BlankRome letter additionally says. “Defendants cannot replace the broad scope of discovery …with their misguided interpretation of contract language,”

The uber-agency and The Shawshank Redemption director’s lawyer also intend at that hearing to push Justice Bransten to at least give them a hint when a long long awaited summary judgement on the initial December 2013 action could finally be coming down the much clogged pipe, I hear. It’s very likely AMC’s Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team likely plan to do the same.