Warner Bros. Studio Tour unveils first look at Harry Potter's Gringotts Bank

Warwick Davis and goblins offer a first sneak peek of the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank, the biggest expansion to date at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, open 6th April

Harry Potter fans will soon be able to explore another iconic location from the movie series, with the Warner Bros. Studio Tour set to open the doors of Gringotts Wizarding Bank in April.

Franchise star Warwick Davis, who underwent a four-hour prosthetics job to portray goblin banker Griphook, was present at the unveiling of the attraction, alongside Weasley twin actors James and Oliver Phelps.

Read more: Rowling reveals ‘passionate’ Dumbledore-Grindelwald relationship

From 6 April, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the glittering banking hall of Gringotts, with its crystal chandeliers, as well as taking a look at the costume and prosthetic work that helped to create the goblins.

They will also be able to walk into the vault of Bellatrix Lestrange, which was the site of a key action set piece in the final movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

James and Oliver Phelps attend the first sneak peek of the original Gringotts Wizarding Bank, the biggest expansion to date at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, open 6th April More

Davis, who also played Hogwarts professor Filius Flitwick, said it was “exciting” to be back on the Gringotts set and posed for photos alongside some of his fellow goblins.

The 49-year-old said: “I spent a lot of time here as Griphook and it’s great to see the Studio Tour bring the original set back to life.

“I know visitors will love discovering the details of the goblin prosthetics and the Lestrange vault for themselves and there are more exciting additions to be revealed.”

Read more: Tom Felton reveals odd Potter fan encounter

The Gringotts expansion spans 16,500 square feet and is the largest addition to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire since it first opened in March 2012.



