How to watch 31 days of horror in October

With the nights getting darker and Halloween fast approaching, there’s no better time to enjoy the greatest genre of them all, horror.

So, we’ve put down our bloody axe, removed our creepy clown mask, and compiled a guide to enjoying one fresh horror story every day in October – whether it’s new to streaming, DVD or cinemas.

‘Tis the season to be spooky!

1 October

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later – Amazon Prime

Start the season right with the last truly great Halloween movie, which also happens to be the first time Jamie Leigh Curtis returned to the series after a long break (don’t worry, we’ll also be recommending the new Halloween movie when it’s out). New to Amazon streaming today, along with a couple more Halloween flicks – Curse Of Michael Myers and another we’ll discuss in more depth in a bit.

2 October

Lights Out – Amazon Prime

Not only is Lights Out a fun horror flick, it’ll also give you a glimpse at how Shazam director David Sandberg got his start – it was his first feature, adapting his scary short of the same name.

3 October

Venom – cinema





After a couple of days streaming, get yourself to the cinema to see Tom Hardy’s supervillain flick, which has a whole load of horror movie influences (the best way to adapt a comic character that’s essentially a monster from space).

4 October

Scream 2 – Amazon Prime

New to streaming, the surprisingly solid Scream 2 might not quite match the original, but it’s still good fun. The plot’s a bit slight – our final girl from the first film becomes targeted by a copycat killer – but there’s some entertaining meta stuff about sequels in there to keep you entertained.

5 October

Final Destination – Amazon Prime

Truly original, the Final Destination series pits death himself against a bunch of teenagers who survive an accident that should have killed them. Inventive murders, lots of tension and genuinely likeable leads will keep you hooked until the end credits, or death – whichever comes first.

6 October

Scream 3 – Amazon Prime

The third installment in the horror series was also perhaps the most meta: Our heroine Sidney (Neve Campbell) comes out of her totally understandable exile when a new Ghostface starts killing people on the set of ‘Stab 3,’ the fictional sequel in the movie-franchise-within-a-movie-franchise. More

Frightening in a whole new way following the revelations about Harvey Weinstein – Scream 3 features a producer character who sexually assaults actresses in exchange for movie roles. He does it in a spookily similar way to the accusations that have hit Weinstein – and it gets weirder, the film was released by Dimension, a company owned by the Weinsteins at the time. Harvey’s credited as an exec producer on the film. In a series known for its winking in-jokes, this one’s just odd.

7 October

Halloween: Resurrection – Amazon Prime

Okay, so this one’s terrible – but bad horror movies are as much of an October tradition as good ones, and this is especially intriguing ahead of Blumhouse’s reboot, in that it features Jamie Lee Curtis’ onscreen death (something that’s totally ignored, along with the rest of the sequels, in the new movie).

8 October

Hereditary – DVD, Blu-ray & steelbook





Arguably the horror sensation of 2018, Hereditary shocked audiences and critics alike earlier this year, and it lands on DVD today, just in time for the scary season.

9 October

Final Destination 5 – Amazon Prime

Death targets a bunch of coworkers who survive a road accident on the way to a corporate retreat. Working as a standalone film, it doesn’t massively matter that Amazon have only made the first film and the fifth in the franchise available to stream. And this one has some of the series’ best deaths.

10 October

Halloween – cinema

The original – and still the best – Halloween movie is getting an anniversary 4K re-release at the cinema from today and you should make the trip to see it on the biggest screen, with the loudest sound system, possible. Four decades old and it’s still as scary / brilliant as the day it was first released.

Story Continues