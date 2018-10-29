Watch Audrey Plaza and Jemaine Clement in comic action in this exclusive 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn' clip

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn is the sophomore feature for British director Jim Hoskings and its just as awkwardly quirky as his debut The Greasy Strangler.

The comedy stars Aubrey Plaza as Lulu Danger, an unhappily married coffee shop worker whose life is rocked when an old flame arrives in town.

At the same time, Lulu’s said husband (played by Emile Hirsch) and former boss hatches a plan to rob her brother Adjay, via an out-of-towner called Colin (Jemaine Clement), but he ends up falling for Lulu and the pair end up on their own side-mission centred around an evening with titular Beverly (Craig Robinson).

The exclusive clip shows Lulu and Colin grabbing a drink in the hotel bar where the special event is set to take place, and there they meet the elusive Luff Linn and his manager Rodney (Matt Berry).

The film was released in cinemas last week but is available on DVD & Blu-Ray now.

