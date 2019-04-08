How to watch the complete MCU before 'Avengers: Endgame' - in chronological order

You’ll probably need to rip the Time Stone from Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet if you want to watch EVERYTHING, but if you’ve got bit of time on your hands between now and April 25 (when Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas in the UK) we’ve collected every MCU-relevant film, short and TV show and shuffled them into chronological order.

So, if you fancy watching the whole crazy MCU narrative unfolding sequentially, take the next month off work and follow the list below.

Ready? Then we’ll begin.

PHASE 1

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

2. Agent Carter (season 1)

3. Agent Carter (season 2)

4. Agent Carter (one-shot on Iron Man 3 DVD)

5. Captain Marvel (2019)

Read more: Karen Gillan lets slip Endgame spoiler

#ENDGAMECOUNTDOWN: T-21 days. Prepare yourself by watching one MCU movie a day in chronological order. Continue your #MCUMarathon with Captain Marvel. pic.twitter.com/dl2UQ33O9K — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 5, 2019





6. Iron Man (2008)

7. Iron Man 2 (2010)

8. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

9. The Consultant (one-shot on the Thor DVD)

10. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer (one-shot on the Captain America: The First Avenger DVD)

11. Thor (2011)

12. Avengers Assemble (2012)

13. Item 47 (one-shot on the Avengers Assemble DVD)

PHASE 2

Read more: Chadwick Boseman on Black Panther’s future

14. Iron Man 3 (2013)

15. All Hail the King (one-shot on the Thor: The Dark World DVD)

16. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 1-7)

17. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

18. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 8-16)

19. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

20. Agents of SHIELD (season 1, episodes 17-22)

21. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

22. Guardians of the Galaxy vol 2 (2017)

23. Daredevil (season 1)

24. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 1-10)

25. Jessica Jones (season 1)

26. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 11-19)

27. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

28. Agents of SHIELD (season 2, episodes 20-22)

29. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 1-4)

30. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 1-4)

31. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 5-11)

32. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 5-8)

33. Daredevil (season 2, episodes 12-13)

34. Luke Cage (season 1, episodes 9-13)

35. Ant-Man (2015)

36. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 1-10)

PHASE 3

37. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 11-19)

38. Iron Fist (season 1)

39. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

40. Agents of SHIELD (season 3, episodes 20-22)

41. The Defenders (season 1)

43. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 1-6)

44. Doctor Strange (2016)

45. Black Panther (2018)

46. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 7-8)

47. Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot (season 1, episodes 1-6)

48. Agents of SHIELD (season 4, episodes 9-22)

49. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

50. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)





51. Inhumans (season 1)

52. The Punisher (season 1)

53. Runaways (season 1)

54. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, episodes 1-10)

55. Jessica Jones (season 2)

56. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, episodes 11-18)

57. Cloak & Dagger (season 1)

58. Luke Cage (season 2)

59. Iron Fist (season 2)

60. Daredevil (season 3)

61. Runaways (season 2)

62. The Punisher (season 2)

63. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

64. Infinity War (2018)

65. Agents of SHIELD (season 5, episodes 19-22)