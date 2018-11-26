WATCH: Disney Reveals a First Look at Two Rides Opening at New 'Star Wars' Land in 2019

Disney is preparing for the launch of their new Star Wars rides!

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands, debuting in 2019, will bring the beloved movie franchise to life at both Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. and Disney World‘s Hollywood Studios in Orlando — and they just unveiled a first look at their two main attractions.

The first, Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will put visitors behind the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy in one of three unique flight crew roles. The second, called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, brings guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order, including an epic face-off with Kylo Ren.

The park will also feature original theme songs created specially for the new land by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. At D23’s Destination D event, Disney Parks Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek shared a preview of the new music, recorded by the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

The opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which was first announced in 2015, will mark the largest single-themed land expansion ever at a Disney park, spanning 14-acres at each of the U.S. locations.

If you can’t wait until 2019 to experience a galaxy far, far away, Disney already offers some Star Wars–themed experiences. At Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, guests can partake in Jedi training at “the March of the First Order,” and meet and greet beloved characters from the films.

“We have amazing shows that bring the characters to life,” says J. Michael Roddy, Walt Disney World’s Creative Entertainment Show Director, of the “Path of the Jedi” show, which takes viewers through the entire saga, complete with footage from the films and a few special appearances by some familiar faces (hello BB-8!).